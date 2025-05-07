CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $256.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.75 and a 200 day moving average of $266.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

