Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

LSCC stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 61.8% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

