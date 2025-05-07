CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 91,856 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,856 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 427,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

