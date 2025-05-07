CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 7,721 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 87.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 97,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473,542 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $340.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

