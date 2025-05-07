CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 37,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.