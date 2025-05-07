CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

