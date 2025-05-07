Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

