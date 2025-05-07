Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,904 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.