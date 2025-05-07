Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 8,179 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $49.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

