BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $73,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

