BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 2.56% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $67,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.