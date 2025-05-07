Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 2,247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.