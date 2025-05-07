Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.62.
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
