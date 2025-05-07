Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $577.00

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $577.00.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $567.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $467.39 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lennox International by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lennox International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

