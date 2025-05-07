ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 98,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

