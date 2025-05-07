The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kroger were worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KR opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

