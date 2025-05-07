United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Position Boosted by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 228.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,553 shares during the quarter. United Homes Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Conversant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 3.63% of United Homes Group worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Homes Group by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Homes Group by 260.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Homes Group Stock Down 7.2 %

UHG stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

