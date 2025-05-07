Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,427,238 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,427,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318,000. Nutanix comprises 2.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 74,300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Nutanix by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,065,000 after acquiring an additional 591,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514,740 shares of company stock worth $410,918,620. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

