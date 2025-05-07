Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 92,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

