Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,775 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

