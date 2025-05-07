CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $68.23.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

