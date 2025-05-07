Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 513,566 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513,566 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 5.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $191,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,461.85. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock worth $2,027,938. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

