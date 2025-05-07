Contour Asset Management LLC Has $37.03 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,455 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up about 1.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Wayfair worth $37,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $16,149,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,244,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $3,389,028. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

