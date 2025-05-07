Enbridge (ENB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

ENB opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 157.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enbridge stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

