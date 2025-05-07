Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of FTNT opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

