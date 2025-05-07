Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.