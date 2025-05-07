Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 114,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %

G opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

