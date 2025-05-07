Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 626,478 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $212,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

IQLT stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $42.07.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

