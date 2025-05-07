BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $72.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.89% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $72,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,774,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,833,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

