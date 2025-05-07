Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,947 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.31% of Citizens Financial Group worth $59,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE CFG opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
