Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $173,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365,479 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,629,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 217,921 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122,813 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.