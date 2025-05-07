Algert Global LLC Acquires 84,109 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,109 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.23% of Photronics worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Photronics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

