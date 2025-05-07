BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $66.96 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 723,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $3,588,044. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

