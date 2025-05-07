What is Cormark’s Forecast for Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings?

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.