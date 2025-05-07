What is Cormark’s Forecast for TELUS Q1 Earnings?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a C$23.50 price target on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.77.

Shares of T stock opened at C$21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$19.10 and a 12-month high of C$23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.04.

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

