William Blair Weighs in on Onsemi’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

ON stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Onsemi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Onsemi by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

