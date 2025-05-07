Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Tourmaline Bio Q2 Earnings

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.11. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,168,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 423,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.