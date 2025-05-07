Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel Q2 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Mattel has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

