Q2 Earnings Forecast for ROP Issued By William Blair

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $569.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.