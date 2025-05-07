National Bank Financial Predicts TMX Group Q2 Earnings

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.54.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

