Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,219,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $386.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day moving average is $383.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

