M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.24.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $139.78 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

