Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,339 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

