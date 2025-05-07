Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,443,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.