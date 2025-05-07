The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Exelixis worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,403.80. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

