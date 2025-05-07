Axa S.A. Sells 3,351 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.21.

CROX stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

