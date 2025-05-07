Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

