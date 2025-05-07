Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,415 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

