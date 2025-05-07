Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.9 %

LGIH stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

