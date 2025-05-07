Corton Capital Inc. Sells 5,416 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Activity

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

